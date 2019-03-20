Media Rush To Report That Handful Of People In New Zealand Turned In Their Firearms Voluntarily

Citizens of New Zealand were encouraged to voluntarily surrender their firearms in the wake of the deadly shooting at two Christchurch mosques that left 50 dead and dozens more wounded. So far, a few people have turned over their weapons — and the American media is happy to make it seem like it’s some national wave. Play Video

On Monday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden told reporters at a press conference following a cabinet meeting that new gun control measures would be proposed by next week, but acknowledged concerns among law-abiding gun owners that their guns would be confiscated. Arden then encouraged them to “surrender” their weapons to law enforcement.

CNN wrote an entire article about one man who tweeted about giving up his gun. John Hart told the outlet that the gun he turned in never hurt anyone and now knows for sure that it won’t.

In an article titled "New Zealand Gun Owners Are Voluntarily Handing Over Semiautomatic Rifles To Police: 'We Don't Need These In Our Country,'" Newsweek quoted Hart as well, and found two more tweets from people who self-righteously gave up their firearms.