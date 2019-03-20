John McCain Associate Provided Dossier to Obama National Security Council

David Kramer, a long-time advisor to late Senator John McCain, revealed that he met with two Obama administration officials to inquire about whether the anti-Trump dossier authored by former British spy Christopher Steele was being taken seriously.

In one case, Kramer said that he personally provided a copy of the dossier to Obama National Security Council official Celeste Wallander.

In a deposition on Dec. 13, 2017 that was recently posted online, Kramer said that McCain specifically asked him in early December 2016 to meet about the dossier with Wallander and Victoria Nuland, a senior official in John Kerry’s State Department.

“Senator McCain asked me to meet with both of them to see if this was being taken seriously in the government,” Kramer said.

“And Senator McCain asked you to meet with them?” Kramer was asked to clarify.

“Yes, just to see if this was being taken seriously. I think he wanted to do — this was his kind of due diligence before he went to Director Comey.” – READ MORE