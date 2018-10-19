Border Patrol Seizes 300 Pounds of Meth in Arizona, California

The United States Customs And Border Protection Seized More Than 300 Pounds Of Methamphetamine During Three Separate Inspections Over The Weekend In Arizona And California.

The incidents in Arizona occurred after Nogales Border Patrol Agents working the I-19 immigration checkpoint arrested two U.S. citizens and one Mexican national after finding nearly 150 pounds of methamphetamine during two separate busts. Nogales is located approximately 180 miles south of Phoenix and shares a crossing with Nogales, Sonora.

On Friday morning, an 18-year-old male from Arizona in a Dodge Ram was referred to secondary inspection after a U.S. Border Patrol K-9 alerted to odors. Agents discovered 53 packages of methamphetamine, weighing more than 58 pounds, hidden in the vehicle. The drugs were worth more than $175,260.

The second incident occurred almost 48 hours later when agents at the same checkpoint referred a 26-year-old Mexican female and driver of a Dodge Grand Caravan and her 22-year-old female passenger from Rio Rico, Arizona, for secondary inspection. Agents discovered 38 packages of methamphetamine concealed in the vehicle. The narcotics, valued at approximately $271,140 weighed close to 90 pounds.