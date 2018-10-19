Rush Limbaugh predicts GOP will hold House, make gains in Senate

Rush Limbaugh, in an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, predicted Republicans will hold both houses of Congress next month – defying the Washington wisdom that Nancy Pelosi is in line for speaker.

“We hold the House and increase the Senate,” the conservative talk radio host predicted in an interview set to air Thursday night on Fox News’ “Hannity” at 9 p.m. ET.

He added, “I think the Democrat Party deserves to lose in the biggest single electoral landslide defeat in my lifetime because of the actions they’ve taken just in the last month.”

Limbaugh said he’s skeptical of the polls.

"I don't trust it. It hasn't been right consistently enough for me," Limbaugh said of the polling. "People doing these surveys desperately want Trump gone. I don't know how they can take that out of their work."