True Pundit

Politics

DNC Deputy Chair Poses With Poster Saying America Is A ‘Stolen Country’

Posted on by
Share:

How much does the current Deputy Chair of the Democratic National Committee, Keith Ellison, believe in the leftist claptrap that attacks the United States as an immoral country? Try this smiling pose next to a certain poster from last week:

In May, Ellison attended a May Day parade in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in which he wore a T-shirt emblazoned with a motto reading, “yo no creo en fronteras,” which translates to “I don’t believe in borders. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

DNC Deputy Chair Poses With Poster Saying America Is A 'Stolen Country'
DNC Deputy Chair Poses With Poster Saying America Is A 'Stolen Country'

How much does the current Deputy Chair of the Democratic National Committee, Keith Ellison, believe in the leftist claptrap that attacks the United States as an immoral country? Try this smiling pose next to a certain poster from last week:

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: