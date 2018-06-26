Politics
DNC Deputy Chair Poses With Poster Saying America Is A ‘Stolen Country’
How much does the current Deputy Chair of the Democratic National Committee, Keith Ellison, believe in the leftist claptrap that attacks the United States as an immoral country? Try this smiling pose next to a certain poster from last week:
In May, Ellison attended a May Day parade in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in which he wore a T-shirt emblazoned with a motto reading, “yo no creo en fronteras,” which translates to “I don’t believe in borders. – READ MORE
Daily Wire