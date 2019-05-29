Iran Will Restart Contested Nuclear Work Unless Cash ‘Demands Are Met’

Top Iranian leaders issued a series of warnings on Tuesday, telling world leaders it is on the brink of restarting a significant portion of its most contested nuclear work, including the enrichment of uranium to prohibited levels that could be used as part of a weapons program.

Tehran’s demands have become increasingly clear since the Trump administration enacted a hardline policy meant to strangle the ruling regime and its economy. Iran is seeking compensation from Europe—particularly in the arenas hit hardest by U.S. sanctions—in exchange for its adherence to the nuclear pact’s prohibitions on uranium enrichment and other matters.

Iran will continue to rollback its adherence to key portions of the deal until all of its “demands are met,” according to the country’s senior leadership.

"Once our demands are met, we will resume implementation of the ceased undertakings," Iran's Supreme National Security Council said in a recent statement. "Otherwise, the Islamic Republic of Iran will stop compliance with its other undertakings in consequent phases."