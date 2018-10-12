Border Patrol agents seize meth bundles worth more than $1.4M, officials say

Border Patrol agents in Texas discovered more than a dozen bundles of methamphetamine in a pickup truck this week, believed to be worth more than $1.4 million, officials said Tuesday.

A white Chevy pickup truck — inside of which the drugs were later discovered — pulled into the primary inspection lane of the Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 59 on Monday, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“As the driver was being questioned of their immigration status, a service canine alerted to the odor of narcotics and/or concealed humans, subsequently referring the driver to secondary for further inspection,” the news release said.

Upon further inspection of the vehicle, agents uncovered 15 bundles hidden in the truck’s seats, all of which “tested positive for methamphetamine,” officials said.- READ MORE

A Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient was arrested in California near the Mexico border Tuesday morning and accused of smuggling over $34,000 worth of meth into the U.S., officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the 22-year-old man, who is originally from Mexico, approached the El Centro Sector checkpoint on Highway 86 at approximately 11:20 a.m. in a grey Kia Optima.

Agents called for a secondary inspection of his vehicle, during which a canine team alerted to something suspicious in the trunk, investigators said.

Agents recovered 14 vacuum-sealed packages, weighing over 17 pounds in all, that tested positive for methamphetamine. – READ MORE