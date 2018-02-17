ICE Makes 100+ Arrests In SoCal, Says Los Angeles ‘Uncooperative’

Federal Immigration officials arrested at least 100 illegal immigrants this week as part of a sting operation that began on Wednesday, reports the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials said the operation targeted “individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security.”

“This means that, ideally, we are working with local police and county jails to identify public safety threats in their custody, who are also in the country illegally, for deportation,” ICE officials said in a statement.

The City of Los Angeles has done little to help carry out their mission, being that it fancies itself an illegal “sanctuary city,” which goes as far as to bar police from checking a criminal’s immigration status upon arrest. ICE officials said such “uncooperative jurisdictions” have made their jobs harder, forcing them to “focus additional resources to conduct at-large arrests in the community, putting officers, the general public and the aliens at risk and increasing the incidents of collateral arrests.” – READ MORE

