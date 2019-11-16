Border Patrol agent shoots Russian allegedly trying to sneak into US

A Border Patrol agent shot and wounded a Russian citizen who appeared to be trying to enter the United States illegally from Mexico, the Border Patrol said.

The agent was trying to arrest the man just after 7:15 p.m. on the U.S.-Mexico border east of Lukeville, Ariz., Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement.

“As the agent attempted to arrest the subject, a physical altercation ensued, and the agent discharged his firearm, striking the subject,” CBP said.

The agency said the injured man was flown to a Phoenix hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The border agent was not harmed.