Serial Groper Al Franken Mingles With Wealthy Democratic Donors

Disgraced Democratic senator Al Franken was spotted on Wednesday mingling with top Democratic Party donors in Washington, D.C.—just two months after a ninth woman emerged to accuse the comedian turned lawmaker of sexual harassment and two years after Democratic donors took steps to prevent sexual harassment in their own ranks.

While Franken appears to have no formal role in the Democracy Alliance’s three-day program, which featured current lawmakers and professional activists, the Free Beacon spotted him glad-handing with members of the exclusive group over cocktails. The former Minnesota senator, who has been on a rehabilitation tour since his resignation early last year, is set to host a SiriusXM radio show and told the New Yorker in July that he regretted his decision to step down.

Franken’s appearance among the left’s top donors suggests he is still warmly regarded by party leaders and activists who have themselves taken steps to condemn and prevent sexual harassment in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

A document obtained by the Free Beacon shows the Democracy Alliance’s board of directors moved on Nov. 15, 2017, to create new program participation guidelines urging participants not to “subject others to unwanted sexual advances, coercion or bullying of a sexual nature.” – READ MORE