Ohio school scrubs 92-year-old Ten Commandments plaque after atheists complain

An Ohio middle school removed a 1920s-era Ten Commandments plaque after the Freedom From Religion Foundation complained about it.

The Wisconsin-based group that promotes separation of church and state and nontheism called the Joseph Welty Middle School plaque a “flagrant violation” of the First Amendment. The group claims a concerned district parent complained to FFRF that the plaque was prominently displayed near the auditorium entrance of the New Philadelphia, Ohio school.

“The district’s promotion of the Judeo-Christian bible and religion over nonreligion impermissibly turns any non-Christian or non-believing student into an outsider,” Christopher Line, representing FFRF, wrote in an April letter to the school. “Schoolchildren already feel significant pressure to conform to their peers. They must not be subjected to similar pressure from their schools, especially on religious questions.”

The class of 1926 gifted the plaque to the middle school. But the gift has been scrubbed from the building, according to school officials.

"In speaking with the district, it is my understanding that the plaque has been taken down and is no longer on display on district property," Brian J. DeSantis, an attorney representing the school district, wrote in a June 19 email to the FFRF.


