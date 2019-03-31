Beto O’Rourke Goes Full Socialist, Says He Will ‘Break Apart’ American Wealth

Perhaps threatened by newcomer upstart Pete Buttigieg, former Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke has made major changes to his stated policy platform in recent days — moving further to the left — culminating in a tweet issued Saturday, wherein Beto committed fully to the ideas of Democratic socialism. Play Video

O’Rourke, who hadn’t articulated a national domestic policy until Saturday, appears to be further to the left than Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Kamala Harris (D-CA), two of the most leftward candidates in the race. In fact, based on his rhetoric, it seems Beto could be much closer to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) than any other of the 2020 Democratic contenders.

The unprecedented concentration of wealth, power and privilege in the United States must be broken apart. Opportunity must be fully shared with all. We must all have the opportunity to succeed. Together. As one country. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 30, 2019

"The unprecedented concentration of wealth, power and privilege in the United States must be broken apart," O'Rourke tweeted. "Opportunity must be fully shared with all. We must all have the opportunity to succeed. Together. As one country."