Dem Rep fundraises off attacking Diamond and Silk in hearing — for making money

When the hilarious duo Diamond and Silk testified before lawmakers in Washington, D.C. last week about Facebook censoring conservative speech, Georgia Democrat Hank Johnson criticized the women for supposedly making money off of supporting President Trump.

Now, Johnson is raising money off of Diamond and Silk.

At last week’s hearing, Johnson bemoaned the fact that the committee gave Diamond and Silk a platform to speak out against Facebook censoring their free speech, and repeatedly asked the duo about how their relationship with Trump allowed them to make money from the social media site.

“The point I’m trying to make is you all have been bashing Facebook and you’ve been making a ton of money, isn’t that correct?” Johnson questioned at the hearing. – READ MORE

