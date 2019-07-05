Two Independent Canadian Theater Owners Receive Death Threats Ahead Of ‘Unplanned’ Screenings

Two independent Canadian theater owners received death threats ahead of screenings for the pro-life movie “Unplanned,” reports LifeSiteNews.

“Police are investigating death threats sent to two Canadian independent theatre owners because they are screening the pro-life movie Unplanned on July 12,” the outlet reported. “As a safety measure, the movie’s producers have now removed from their website the comprehensive July 12 listing of 46 Canadian theatres — independents, Cineplex and Landmark locations — that will be showing Unplanned.”

“Unplanned” tells the story of famed Planned Parenthood defector Abby Johnson, who left the organization to become a pro-life activist after witnessing an abortion while working at the Bryan, Texas, Planned Parenthood clinic in 2009. Released in March, the movie arguably became one of the most successful independent movies of 2019 thus far by raking in $18 million in the box office on a $6 million budget.

“Unplanned” producer Chuck Konzelman told LifeSiteNews that they removed theater listings from the movie’s website at the request of B.J. McKelvie, president of Fredericton-based Cinedicon, the Canadian distributor of the film. – READ MORE