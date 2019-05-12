Booker vows to bring ‘fight to the NRA like never before’ with gun control proposals

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker promised on Sunday that if he gets elected president next year he will bring “the fight to the NRA like it’s never seen before.”

Booker — whose campaign last week released more than a dozen specific proposals in a sweeping gun control agenda — penned an Op-Ed in the Concord Monitor, a New Hampshire paper, lambasting lawmakers over thoughts and prayers after school shootings like the one last week in Colorado and doing “nothing to make our children and communities safer.”

“I refuse to wait for more thoughts and prayers – empty words that do nothing to make our children and communities safer,” Booker wrote. “That’s why I’ve just released a plan that introduces aggressive gun-safety measures – the most comprehensive gun violence prevention plan in decades – and brings the fight to the NRA like never before.”

CORY BOOKER WANTS FEDERAL LICENSES FOR ALL GUN OWNERS

Booker added: “Beginning on Day One of my presidency, I’ll take action to close dangerous loopholes in gun sales, crack down on unscrupulous dealers and gun manufacturers, and invest in communities impacted by gun violence. And I am immediately calling on the Internal Revenue Service to investigate the NRA’s tax status to determine whether the self-dealing and other activities recently reported in the press should lead to revocation of its tax-exempt status.” – READ MORE