Trump Torches Dems for Wanting to ‘Relitigate’ Tax Returns: ‘Make It a Part of the 2020 Election!’

President Donald Trump took aim at the Democrats on Twitter, blasting them for wanting to “relitigate” the release of his tax returns after the Democratically-controlled House Ways and Means Committee subpoenaed the president’s previous six years of returns.

On Saturday afternoon, Trump blasted the “Radical Left Democrats” for wanting to “relitigate” the release of his tax returns, declaring that “voters didn’t care” about his returns in 2016.

He then declared that the issue should be a part of the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

I won the 2016 Election partially based on no Tax Returns while I am under audit (which I still am), and the voters didn’t care. Now the Radical Left Democrats want to again relitigate this matter. Make it a part of the 2020 Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2019

The subject of Trump’s tax returns has been a point of contention between the Democrats and the president. The president has repeatedly stated that his taxes are “under audit” and cannot be released because of that. – READ MORE