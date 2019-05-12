Second Weightlifting Association Rejects Transgender Claims

The leading U.S. weightlifting association has formally excluded transgender males from its women’s division, marking another win for supporters of women’s athletics.

Delegates at USA Powerlifting voted 46 to 4 to keep their transgender participation policy amid pressure from well-funded transgender athletes.

“We commend USA Powerlifting in their decision to preserve women’s sports,” said a statement from Beth Stelzer, founder of Save Women’s Sports. She continued:

Some strong women and men dug in their heels in defense of the truth. It is not fair to force women to compete with men. USAPL proved it honors and values women in this sport. We won’t forget it. I encourage women and men who support this decision to let the leadership know.

The decision came a week after another weightlifting association withdrew several awards for women given to a male weightlifter who is living as a woman. – READ MORE

