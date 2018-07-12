Booker Unhinged: ‘We Need to Stop the Bulls**t Partisanship in This Country’

Possible 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) sounded off while speaking at the Summit on the Economy on Wednesday, declaring that, “we need to stop the bullshit partisanship in this country.”

“Our grandparents showed us how to build a great economy. They were out training this generation of Americans, they were out investing in infrastructure this generation of Americans, they were out R&Ding this generation of Americans,” Booker said. “We need to stop the bullshit partisanship in this country. We really do.”

It’s ironic that Booker, who announced his opposition to President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh as the pick, is calling for an end to the “partisanship in this country.” – READ MORE

Booker told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, however, that Democrats should “love” their opponents. “I worry in our country right now that we’re descending to a hatred of American hating American,” he said. “That is not going to solve our problems.”

“Some of those tactics that people are advocating for, to me, don’t reflect that spirit,” he said, seemingly rejecting Waters’ approach.

But the senator told MSNBC that “with love,” he would confront any administration official in public. “There’s nothing wrong with confronting that person,” Booker said. – READ MORE

