CBP: Bill de Blasio Illegally Crossed US-Mexico Border

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio illegally crossed the border into Mexico and then illegally crossed back into the United States during a visit last month, Border Patrol said according to Fox News.

A Border Patrol agent then reportedly caught the mayor taking photos in a restricted area. When the agent tried to call his superiors, de Blasio fled back into Mexico:

The agent then asked them if they received authorization from a Border Patrol or public affairs officer to be in the area. A New York Police Department inspector said no, according to the letter.

When asked how they entered the vicinity, the group pointed toward Mexico.

The group disregarded the agent’s order to remain at the scene because they had crossed the border illegally, and instead drove back to Mexico, the letter stated. The agent was getting a supervisor to take the group to an official crossing for an inspection per federal law. – READ MORE

This weekend, socialists New York Mayor Bill De Blasio and Senator Bernie Sanders (Loonbag-VT) spent a lovely socialist holiday together at Sanders’ socialist lake house in Vermont. According to The New York Post:

Photos show the progressive pols and their families at Sanders’ four-bedroom retreat in North Hero. In one photo taken Saturday, Sanders, his unruly crop of gray hair covered by a white cap, is sitting shirtless in a lawn chair next to his wife, Jane, while McCray relaxes just steps away to their right.

Nothing says socialism quite like redistributing relaxation. And clearly De Blasio needs a hiatus from running New York City into the ground – a good socialist deserves some time off.- READ MORE

For a far-left Democrat gunning for the presidency, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio sure has his priorities in order.

The same mayor who couldn’t be bothered to stick around his own city last year when a police officer was murdered because he felt called to be at a protest in Europe decided to interrupt a Canadian vacation to return to New York for a ceremony to name a street after the fallen hero.

And to do it, he drafted the use of a $3 million airplane that’s supposed to be part of the New York City Police Department’s arsenal against terror.

“It is very unusual to go on an international flight to go pick up the mayor,” one source told the New York Post.

“I think it’s excessive, because that wasn’t what that plane was designed to do. It’s designed for counterterrorism measures. To go to Canada to get the mayor? It’s excessive.” – READ MORE

