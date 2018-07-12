CNN Has Complete Meltdown Over Kavanaugh Decision, Cannot Believe He Is a White Male

An article that may truly break new ground for inanity even for the fine folks at CNN reports that most justices have been white males, and this is apparently an incredibly bad thing.

“Since the Supreme Court first convened in 1790, 113 justices have served on the bench. Of those, 107 have been white men,” the article reads.

“On Monday night, President Trump announced his nominee to succeed Justice Anthony Kennedy is Brett Kavanaugh, a judge on the US Court of Appeals. If confirmed, he would be the 108th — and wouldn’t shift the diversity of the current court.”

The six exceptions, just in case you weren’t keeping track, are Thurgood Marshall, Sandra Day O’Connor, Clarence Thomas, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

“The first appointment — when Lyndon B. Johnson appointed Marshall — wasn’t until 1967. When Johnson announced the nomination, he said he thought it was the right thing to do and the right time to do it. Thomas’s appointment happened decades later, in 1991 under George H. W. Bush (the first Bush),” CNN reported, the parenthetical apparently for the kind of low-information reader CNN loves.

“Sotomayor, one of the four female justices, is also the first and only Hispanic justice in history. (Some say Justice Benjamin Cardozo, who was Portuguese, was the first Hispanic member, but he doesn’t qualify under current census standards.)”

“No justices so far have identified as Asian, Native American or Pacific Islander.” – READ MORE

For those who are still hesitant to support or oppose Kavanaugh to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, it might be wise to read what Kavanaugh had to say about former Justice Antonin Scalia.

After Scalia’s death in February 2016, Kavanaugh addressed the Antonin Scalia Law School in June 2016, according to The Daily Caller.

The National Review published an excerpt from his speech, which reflects Kavanaugh’s respect for the former justice.

“To me, Justice Scalia was and remains a hero and a role model,” Kavanaugh said. “He thought carefully about his principles, he articulated those principles, and he stood up for those principles. As a judge, he did not buckle to political or academic pressure from the right or the left.”

“What did Justice Scalia stand for as a judge? It’s not complicated, but it is profound and worth repeating often,” he continued. “The judge’s job is to interpret the law, not to make the law or make policy. So read the words of the statute as written. Read the text of the Constitution as written, mindful of history and tradition.”

“Don’t make up new constitutional rights that are not in the text of the Constitution. Don’t shy away from enforcing constitutional rights that are in the text of the Constitution. Changing the Constitution is for the amendment process.”

“And remember that courts have a critical role, when a party has standing, in enforcing those separation of powers and federalism limits. Simple but profound,” Kavanaugh said.- READ MORE

