Booker Receives Three Pinocchios for Claiming Toy Guns are More Regulated Than Firearms

The Washington Post‘s fact-checker awardedDemocrat presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.) three Pinocchios for his false claim that in the United States there is “more federal regulation over toy guns than real ones.”

Booker’s campaign released a Medium post, detailing the Senator’s proposal, writing, “there is more regulation over toy guns than real ones. While medicine, children’s toys, and any number of other consumer products are subject to regulation by the federal government, firearms are exempt. In other words, gun manufacturers have little incentive to make their products safer. Cory will work to close this loophole in federal oversight and allow the Consumer Product Safety Commission to ensure gun safety by making safety warnings and issuing recalls for faulty firearms.”

Booker then simplified the argument in media appearances and tweets declaring, “So we have different regulations for toy guns and no regulations for the weapons on our streets that are killing so many people.”View image on Twitter

Why should toy guns be subject to more federal regulation than real ones? It’s time to change that. pic.twitter.com/pCmlGGL22Q — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 7, 2019

Glenn Kessler, the Washington Post'sfact-checker, on Monday morning said, "Booker's comparison of the regulations of toy guns and real guns is specious," giving him three Pinocchios for the statements.