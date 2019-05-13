Swalwell Politicizes Mother’s Day to Push Russia Collusion Narrative, Take Shots at POTUS and Family

2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate and California Rep. Eric Swalwell(D-Calif.) published a tweet on Mother’s Day targeting President Donald Trump and the first family, accusing them of conspiring with Russia to “undermine America’s democracy.”

In a tweet posted Sunday night, Swalwell — who announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination in April — proclaimed that Mother’s Day was “a day to celebrate family” before continuing on to claim that the Trump family was “eager to work” with the Russians to “undermine America’s democracy.”

The California Democrat also included a video of him in an MSNBC interview accusing the president and his son, Donald Trump, Jr., of having “lied about” meeting with the Russians and claiming that “no one believes that did not know about it.” – READ MORE