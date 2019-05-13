Beto O’Rourke Hires Obama Campaign Guru To Help Him Bypass The Primaries

It seems “Beto 2.0” won’t be a full reconfiguration of Beto O’Rourke’s primary operation, but also an effort to bypass the traditional method of earning delegates by courting the Democratic party’s superdelegates.

Dallas News reports that Beto O’Rourke has hired former president Barack Obama’s “delegate guru,” Jeff Berman, as part of his complete campaign overhaul, signaling that his plan may be less to win in key early primary states, and more to win by rubbing elbows with the Democrats’ top dignitaries and donors, security support outside of the traditional primary system in an effort to surreptitiously secure the nomination.

“Berman,” Dallas News reports, “was the MVP (most valuable politico) in Obama’s 2008 campaign, helping the star candidate gobble up delegates and hold off Hillary Clinton, who didn’t grasp the math until it was too late.”

Hillary Clinton learned from that mistake, snapping up Berman early in her 2016 campaign, so that she could secure the party's superdelegates before ever hitting the primary trail in places like Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina, making it next to impossible for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to come close to the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination before the race even began.