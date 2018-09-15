New Jersey Middle School Teacher Urges Sympathy with ‘Osama’ in 9/11 Lesson

A sixth-grade teacher at Glen Meadow Middle School in Vernon, New Jersey, addressed9/11 from an unusual angle this year. According to parent Edward O’Rourke, the teacher gave students a short story to read about a young Iraqi immigrant named “Osama” who was bullied by his peers in connection to terrorist attacks.

The story that the teacher had her students read, titled “My Name is Osama,” tells a made-up account of an Iraqi immigrant boy named Osama who faces taunts of “terrorist” in school by several students who tell him his mother, who wears a hijab, has “a bag on her head.” After pushing back against his tormenters, the boy is suspended from school for fighting.

The story included no mention of the ideology behind those who carried out the 9/11 attacks, which O'Rourke said should have been a part of the class discussion as well.