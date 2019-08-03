Pelosi says Dems will ‘legislate, investigate and litigate’ as more members back impeachment inquiry

With a majority of her caucus now supporting impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., vowed Friday that the president would be “held accountable.” But she stopped short of heeding her colleagues’ call to initiate official proceedings.

“The Mueller report and his testimony last week confirmed that the president’s campaign welcomed Russian interference in the election, and laid out 10 instances of the president’s obstruction of justice,” Pelosi said in a statement. “The president’s more recent attempts to prevent us from finding the facts is further evidence of obstruction of justice.”

The release appeared to be an attempt to assure House Democrats that she would continue to “legislate, investigate and litigate” the Russia inquiry. Listing a series of efforts her committee chairs have undertaken to probe the president’s actions, she indicated that the House was inching closer to — or at least preparing for — impeachment.

“In America, no one is above the law. The president will be held accountable,” the release concluded.

Although Pelosi touted a request by Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., for information that could support an impeachment inquiry, she refrained from calling for the start of such a process. – READ MORE