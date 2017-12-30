California Professors are Now Claiming Farmers’ Markets are Racist

Professors at San Diego State University are reportedly criticizing farmer’s markets for contributing to the oppression of racial minority groups, according to Campus Reform.

In a new anthology titled “Just Green Enough: Urban Development and Environmental Gentrification”, which includes features from several different professors, San Diego State University geography professors Pascale Joassart-Marcelli and Fernando J. Bosco apparently assert that farmers markets may hurt the very communities they were originally intended to aid.

The critique highlights the process of so-called “environmental gentrification”. In other words, the process by which environmental improvements “lead to the displacement of long term residents,” according to Campus Reform.

The anthology’s description on Routledge.com, argues that environmental improvements, like access to the high quality, fresh food available at farmer’s markets, will essentially increase property values. Therefore drawing in a higher income bracket, while pushing out the long-term inhabitants of the community.

“While global urban development increasingly takes on the mantle of sustainability and ‘green urbanism,’ both the ecological and equity impacts of these developments are often overlooked,” the description reads. – READ MORE

