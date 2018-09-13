Kerry Meeting With Iran to Salvage Nuke Deal With Rogue Diplomacy

Former Secretary of State John Kerry disclosed that he has been conducting rogue diplomacy with top Iranian officials to salvage the landmark nuclear deal and push the Islamic Republic to negotiate its contested missile program, according to recent remarks.

Kerry, in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt to promote his new book, said that he has met with Iranian Former Minister Javad Zarif—the former secretary’s onetime negotiating partner—three or four times in recent months behind the Trump administration’s back.

“I think I’ve seen him three or four times,” Kerry said, adding that he has been conducting sensitive diplomacy without the current administration’s authorization. Kerry said he has criticized the current administration in these discussions, chiding it for not pursuing negotiations from Iran, despite the country’s fevered rhetoric about the U.S. president.

Kerry's comments are in line with previous reporting on his behind-the-scenes attempts to save the nuclear deal and ensure that Iran continues receiving billions in cash windfalls. These payments were brought to a halt by the Trump administration when it abandoned the nuclear agreement and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran that have nearly toppled its economy and sparked a popular revolution.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry on Sunday decried what he described as incessant, politically-motivated efforts to take down American presidents as soon as they take office, which he argued has been a defining characteristic of politics in the U.S. since the Whitewater investigation dogged former President Bill Clinton’s administration.

In the same interview with Fareed Zakaria on CNN’s “GPS,” however, Kerry suggested that the country is in the midst of a “genuine constitutional crisis” because President Trump is not capable of performing his job.

Kerry’s remarks were an echo of far-left Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who have floated the idea of removing the president using the 25th Amendment.

“You had the Whitewater probe, this interminable investigation, which was legitimate perhaps in its beginning, initial effort … but went way beyond that, and on and on and on,” Kerry said. “But more than that, you had a concerted effort to destroy a presidency. And that now seems to have become the norm. New president comes in? We’re going to destroy him. We’re not going to see how we can work together.”

Kerry went on say that constant partisan efforts to torpedo presidents have distracted Americans and slowed domestic development.