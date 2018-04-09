Bongino: Dems ‘Obstruct’ Border Security ‘Because It Sells Well Amongst Radical Liberal Base’ (VIDEO)

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino said Saturday that Democrats are largely opposed to President Trump’s plan to secure the border because their viewpoint plays well with their base.

Bongino, a former Congressional candidate in western Maryland, said there is “an unprecedented level of obstruction” from Democrats on Capitol Hill to Trump’s vision of securing the border and curbing illegal immigration.

“The Democrats have firmly and resolutely stood in his way,” he said, adding that they won’t seek a permanent solution because a more porous border “sells well amongst [their] radical liberal base.” – READ MORE

