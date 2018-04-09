100% Spike in Concealed Carry Requests Shatter Dems Hopes for Gun-Controlled America

According to The Independent, public interest in concealed carry permits has spiked since the Feb. 14 school shooting in Florida, with “as much as a 250-percent increase in training requests for this type of permit.”

Many Americans have no doubt decided to take their self-defense more seriously after seeing law enforcement fail to adequately respond during that crisis. However, the dramatic numbers indicate there is a much more pro-gun response to the recent tragedy than after similar incidents in the past.

“There’s been a lot of shootings, unfortunately, in this country, but we’ve never seen a spike this big before, even with Newtown,” said Chris Schultrop, who runs the National Carry Academy providing citizen training to 27 states.

The harsh anti-gun hyperbole that paints law-abiding gun owners as complicit in murder is almost certainly part of the reason. Americans are fed up with being blamed for the actions of criminals and the mistakes of law enforcement, and seem to have resolved to take action.

“An analysis by NCA found that it had seen a 103.5 percent increase in interest in its trainings in the month following the Parkland, Florida shooting in February, including a spike of as much as 283 percent in Ohio,” The Independent reported. – READ MORE

