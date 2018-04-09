Media Outlets Report Details of Alec Baldwin’s SNL Trump Impression Like It’s Real News

It’s not really news that NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” likes to take serious aim at Republican presidents and conservative politicians, so it’s little surprise that Alec Baldwin’s impression of President Trump has gotten serious play on the last few seasons of the show.

When Baldwin reprises his role as the president, it’s not — I repeat, it is not — news. It is not news that Baldwin’s impersonation has kept the actor, otherwise famous for starring in “30 Rock” and appalling messages on his daughter’s voicemail, off of the Hollywood unemployment line.

And you know what else shouldn’t be reported as actual news? What he says in his role as the president. Yet, multiple mainstream media outlets are treating something that came out of Baldwin’s mouth on Saturday night as seriously as if the actual president said it.

Both The Wrap and The Daily Beast covered one quote in Baldwin’s latest appearance as Trump as if it were actual news. They were far from the only ones, as Time magazine, Rolling Stone, HuffPost and many, many other outlets also devoted time to covering what Baldwin said in the skit.

Well, let’s start with the headline: “SNL: Alec Baldwin’s Trump Admits ‘I Don’t Care About America.’” No, he didn’t “admit” anything. He acted it. It’s called acting. There were no “admissions” made live from New York on Saturday night. – READ MORE

