Bongino: For Democrats, Illegal Immigration Debate Is ‘Only About Votes’ (VIDEO)

On “Fox & Friends” Saturday morning, Dan Bongino weighed in on the showdown between the Trump administration and California over the state’s sanctuary policies.

WATCH:

The Justice Department last week filed a lawsuit against California, claiming three recently passed state laws are deliberately interfering with federal immigration policies.

“To Democrats, immigration is not about immigrants,” Bongino said. “It is about about votes. It has only been about votes. It’s been about votes because they need to replace the working class voters they’re losing by talking about tax cuts as ‘crumbs’ with people coming into the country illegally.” – READ MORE

