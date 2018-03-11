‘A Radical Ideology That’s Contrary to American Law’: Sessions Vows to Oppose Sanctuary Policies (VIDEO)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Friday to weigh in on the sanctuary city battle.

WATCH:

The Justice Department last week filed a lawsuit against California, claiming three recently passed state laws are deliberately interfering with the enforcement of federal immigration law.

“We’re going to use every lawful tool we have to push back against this activity. You can be sure of that,” Sessions said. “I totally believe that this policy that they’re defending in California is unwise and — in many places — clearly illegal.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1