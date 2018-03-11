True Pundit

Liberal Group Launches Anti-Trump Dating Site

In response to a pro-Trump dating website that launched last month, a liberal group has created a similar site for people who are critical of the president.

The American Liberal Council (ALC) describes NeverTrump.Dating as “an all-inclusive, love-pairing dating site for those who oppose and resist President Donald Trump.”

According to ALC founder Ted Brown, the site allows those who are like-minded to join together in opposition to “the corrupt, morally-bankrupt administration in power.” – READ MORE

