Bombshell report claims CBS coronavirus testing footage was staged

Project Veritas says that CBS News staged footage of coronavirus testing in order to make it look more dramatic at the Cherry Medical Center in Michigan.

In a Wednesday release, Project Veritas reported that CBS even included fake patients in testing areas.

The release alleged that CBS News reportedly asked health care workers to make a line of patients awaiting COVID-19 testing look longer than it actually was.

According to the report, “A CBS News crew pulled medical professionals off the floor at the Cherry Medical Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to line up in their vehicles so a CBS film crew would have a long line for their COVID-19 coverage.”

At least one health care professional reportedly told Project Veritas that the health care workers could have used their time better. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --