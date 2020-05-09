Why Is the Stock Market Rallying When the Economy Is So Bad?

The latest jobs report revealing record U.S. unemployment highlights a growing rift investors are struggling to reconcile: a rallying stock market and stumbling economy.

Gains in U.S. stocks accelerated Friday after April’s nonfarm payrolls report showed unemployment rose to 14.7%, the highest level on record. It was the latest head-scratching development for many market observers, who have been parsing a steady stream of abysmal economic data while watching the U.S. stock market stage a recovery.

In a matter of weeks, a decade of job gains has been erased. Meanwhile, consumer spending has plummeted as businesses have been shut down around the country and manufacturing activity has contracted at the sharpest pace since the last recession.