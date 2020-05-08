AOC tells democratic socialists to gradually ‘layer’ Americans with ideas like they’re in ‘school’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., told the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) that they should try to persuade Americans as if they were in “school” — gradually conveying ideas so that they will eventually be ready for large-scale, structural changes to society.

Democratic socialists, she said during a video event on Tuesday, should help Americans “develop the lenses of analysis necessary” to understand power and capital in the United States.

“We are able to use the lenses to elevate the general consciousness, then what we do everytime we add a small layer,” she said.

Continuing, Ocasio-Cortez said: “It’s kind of like when you go to class, or when you go to school, there are folks that are going to yell and say, ‘Why don’t you go from 0 to 100 on ‘The View’ or what have you,’ and it’s because every time you go to school, you don’t go to class once and then graduate with a degree — you go for many days at a time, slowly adding layers and layers upon layers, and we use public events, we use current events like what is just happening in developments of police brutality, in what is happening with our immigration system where people are being corralled and kept in our immigrant detention systems and our prisons, which are creating some of the largest COVID outbreaks in the country.” – READ MORE

