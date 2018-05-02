BOMBSHELL: Hollywood Has Ignored Law Protecting Children From Predators

The #MeToo movement has barely scratched the surface of Hollywood’s internal rot. A new bombshell report from Deadline shows that a law specifically enacted to protect child actors from sexual predators has largely gone ignored since being signed into law in 2012.

Enacted five years ago thanks to the pen-stroke of Gov. Jerry Brown, law AB 1660 protects child actors by requiring “publicists, managers, acting coaches and headshot photographers who work with child actors to be fingerprinted and pass an FBI background check to screen out registered sex offenders.” Should they pass the screening, only then will they be issued a Child Performer Services Permit.

“A Deadline investigation, however, has found that not a single Hollywood publicist who represents child actors has obtained a permit,” reports the outlet. “Dozens of managers, acting coaches and photographers who work with child stars have also failed to comply with the law, which is punishable by a year in county jail and a $10,000 fine. And yet, no one has ever been charged with breaking it.”

The law sought to prevent registered sex offenders from working with children under alias names. Such was the case of Robert Villard, who served as a publicist, manager, acting coach and photographer for many years despite having a laundry list of sex crimes attached to his name. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1