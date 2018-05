RIP Adam Schiff’s Ego – Murdered By An Extra Sassy Burn, Courtesy Of Sarah Sanders (VIDEO)

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders shot down a question about House Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff at Tuesday’s briefing.

The putdown occurred during an exchange between Sanders and Daily Mail White House correspondent Francesca Chambers. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1