MSNBC Anchor: Everyone’s Drawing Huge Crowds in Iowa Except Biden (VIDEO)

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur on Monday said former vice president Joe Biden’s lackluster campaign events in Iowa do not bode well for his chances in next week’s caucus.

“Biden and Buttigieg have basically had this state to themselves along with Yang and a couple others,” Tur said, noting that the senators in the race are in Washington, D.C., for the impeachment trial. “Why is Buttigieg starting to surge and Biden not surging? What is going on with his support?”

Tur said Biden's numbers were paltry compared with other contenders in Iowa, such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.).