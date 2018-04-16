Bolton not done resetting Trump national security team

John Bolton has taken a paring knife to President Trump’s national security team in his first week on the job advising the president — and he’s not finished yet.

Since Bolton took office on Monday as Trump’s national security adviser, four senior aides have stepped down or resigned under pressure. Sources say more changes are expected in the coming weeks as Bolton forms his own team.

The slate of departures is the second major reshuffle of the National Security Council (NSC) in just 15 months, fueling the historic pace of turnover on Trump’s White House staff.

Current and former administration officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, say most of the big changes on the NSC staff under Bolton have already been announced and mid-level aides are expected to be the next to go.

They say the moves are a sign Trump has emboldened the hawkish Bolton to reshape the NSC. – READ MORE

