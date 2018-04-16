Stormy Daniels to attend court hearing for Trump’s personal lawyer

Adult-film star Stormy Daniels will attend a Monday court hearing for President Trump‘s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, her lawyer said Sunday.

“I’m going to be there at 2. I can announce that we got comfortable with a security plan last night for my client, she’s going to attend at 2 on Monday,” Michael Avenatti said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I think Monday afternoon could prove to be very interesting.”

He was pressed on whether Daniels’s decision to attend the hearing is intended to “provoke” Cohen in any way.

“Not at all. It’s intended to send the message that this is a very, very serious matter for her and she wants to make sure that the American people know that she’s behind efforts to bring to light as much information and documents as possible,” he said.– READ MORE

