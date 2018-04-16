Parkland officials block conservative from speaking at school. But see who they did allow to speak.

Prominent pro-Trump pundit Charlie Kirk, who founded student activist organization Turning Point USA, was scheduled to speak at an event at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the coming weeks, but was abruptly disinvited, forcing him to host an off campus event.

And some people believe Kirk’s conservative views, especially his pro-Second Amendment stance, contributed to school officials’ decision to disallow Kirk from speaking at the school.

It’s quite interesting that @DwyaneWade was allowed on campus to push gun control – on what appears to have been a student invite – but @charliekirk11 isn’t allowed to. To say that @DwyaneWade wasn’t pushing an agenda and was just there to console is false. pic.twitter.com/GqOZMLUFpc — Kyle Kashuv, Contributing Editor at Vanity Fair (@KyleKashuv) April 13, 2018

I just had a great conversation with some of the students at Stoneman Douglas High School about some important/impactful things that they have planned. I’m looking forward to being more involved in the change that they WILL create. #MSDStrong 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 7, 2018

According to Kashuv, Miami Heat superstar Dwayne Wade came to campus last month to meet with prominent MSD students who were at the time planning a nationwide gun control march. – READ MORE

