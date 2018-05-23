Blue Wave Collapses: GOP Takes Commanding Lead over Dems in New Reuters Poll

According to The Federalist, recent polling has shown that the expected “wave” may be little more than a ripple, if even that, and Republicans now stand a good chance of retaining control of both chambers of Congress once all the votes have been cast in November.

Indeed, for the first time in this 2018 election cycle, a major poll has placed the GOP ahead of the Democrats on the generic congressional ballot, and by a commanding six-point lead at that.

That major poll would be the Reuters tracking poll — not one typically viewed as favorable to Republicans — which showed for the week ending May 20, 2018, that 40.7 percent of respondents would vote for the Republican candidate in their district while 34.5 would vote for the Democrat candidate. Roughly 15 percent said they were still undecided and 6.5 percent plan to vote for a third-party candidate.

To understand the significance of those unexpected results, rewind to the week of December 17, 2017, in which this same tracking poll had Democrats leading Republicans by a margin of 14.5 points, 46.7 percent to 32.2 percent, with 12.8 percent undecided and 4.4 percent going third-party. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1