James Woods Trolls Warren: Do You Take Donations in ‘Wampum?’

This particular jab began when Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren — whose politics and, um, history involving this continent’s original inhabitants are well known to most readers — conspicuously announced that she wasn’t taking any donations from the National Rifle Association.

I've never taken a penny from the NRA & I'm not going to start now. That's why I'm taking the #NoNRAMoney pledge. If enough leaders join me, we can finally stand up to the gun lobbyists & get some real change. https://t.co/KPCtSwfHqw — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) May 20, 2018

“I’ve never taken a penny from the NRA & I’m not going to start now. That’s why I’m taking the #NoNRAMoney pledge,” Warren tweeted on Sunday.

Do you take wampum though? https://t.co/efSRiXt1l0 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 21, 2018

Woods was surprisingly moved by Warren’s pledge to reject any donations from the NRA. He was a bit confused, however, as to what methods of payment her campaign would take – READ MORE

