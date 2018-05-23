True Pundit

Politics

Scrambling Holder Pushes DOJ To Defy President’s Order To Investigate FBI

Posted on by
Share:

Trump had tweeted Sunday, “I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!”

On Monday, Trump hosted a meeting at the White House with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray, according to The Hill. The meeting’s goal was to no doubt discuss the specifics of the order from the president.

Trump’s tweeted order on Sunday and subsequent White House meeting led to Holder’s Monday evening tweet.

“More DOJ norms being eroded. Trump-a SUBJECT of the investigation-wants access to material related to the inquiry,” the former attorney general tweeted. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Scrambling Holder Pushes DOJ To Defy President's Order To Investigate FBI
Scrambling Holder Pushes DOJ To Defy President's Order To Investigate FBI

If Obama's DOJ and FBI did nothing wrong and have nothing to hide, why don't they want Trump's DOJ looking into their past activities?

Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: