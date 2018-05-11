Blue Wave Becomes Blue Puddle: CNN Poll Shows Dems Drop 13 Points, Within Margin of Error

New numbers show a once-mighty Democrat lead in generic balloting has all but disappeared as Trump continues his work in the White House.

Aptly headlined, “CNN Poll: Democrats 2018 advantage is nearly gone,” the story points out that the alleged Democrat advantage among voters surveyed has shrunk from 16 points to 3 points. Since that’s within the margin of error, it’s a statistical tie.

In a country as divided as politically divided as the United States, that’s not a bad place for an incumbent party to be with six months to go and a tailwind of good news going for it.

In an interview on CNN Wednesday, David Chalian, the network’s political director, explained how polling trends are pushing in the GOP’s favor after looking bleak in the heart of winter. – READ MORE

