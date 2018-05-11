As Trump Rescued NK Hostages, Media’s Mocking of Hostages Comes Back To Bite Them

As much of the country celebrated Wednesday with President Donald Trump at the safe return of three American citizens from the hellhole of North Korea’s gulag system, the events were a stark reminder of how Americans held in the Hermit Kingdom fared before Trump completely changed the dynamic between the two countries.

Their condition is in sharp contrast to that of Otto Warmbier, the University of Virginia student who’d been sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in 2016 after confessing to trying to steal a North Korean propaganda poster during a New Year’s trip to Pyongyang that started in December 2015.

Warmbier didn’t return to the United States until June 2017 — comatose, with brain damage and signs of horrendous torture on his body.

Liberals don’t like to be reminded of it now, but the country should never forget how liberal news and commentary outlets, as well as entertainers, treated the story of Warmbier’s arrest and sentencing.

Huffington Post, March 2016: “North Korea Proves Your White Male Privilege Is Not Universal.”

Bustle, April 2016: “Why Do People Blame Otto Warmbier For His North Korea Sentence? Privilege Can Sometimes Come At A Price.”

There were some that were even worse. Comedy Central’s Larry Wilmore handled it with a segment called “Straight Outta Pyongyang — Frat Boy Arrested in North Korea,” while a Salon piece about that segment was called “This might be America’s biggest idiot frat boy: Meet the UVa student who thought he could prank North Korea.” – READ MORE

