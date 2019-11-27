Bloomberg’s 2020 Campaign Says Trump Is ‘Winning’ 2020 Currently (VIDEO)

When it comes to President Donald Trump’s chances of reelection, 2020 Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg’s campaign manager is saying, “Right now, Donald Trump is winning.”

The billionaire Democrat officially jumped into the presidential race on November 24. In his announcement, he took a swing at Trump, saying that he’s running “to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America.”

Bloomberg said, “We cannot afford four more years of President Trump’s reckless and unethical actions.”

Kevin Sheekey, Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign manager: “The general election is in six states… Right now, Donald Trump is winning. He is winning that election.” pic.twitter.com/aMkn5z85eP — The Hill (@thehill) November 26, 2019

During his first press conference on Monday, Bloomberg said, “I think that there is a greater risk of having Donald Trump re-elected than there was before.”

He continued to say that he “looked in the mirror and said, ‘I just cannot let this happen.’” The Democratic presidential hopeful later added, “I think I know how to beat him.” – READ MORE