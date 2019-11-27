Girl Scouts: Don’t ask your daughters to hug relatives, could send ‘the wrong idea about consent’

The Girls Scouts of the United States of America organization issued a stern warning to parents ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday: Don’t ask her your daughters to hug relatives, or you could be sending them “the wrong idea about consent and physical affection.”

On Tuesday, the club sent out a tweet saying “Forced affection = Not O.K.” with a “reminder”: “She doesn’t owe anyone a hug. Not even at the holidays.” The message included a link to an article on the Girl Scouts website, explaining further that such a request can be damaging.

“Have you ever insisted, ‘Uncle just got here—go give him a big hug!’ or ‘Auntie gave you that nice toy, go give her a kiss,’ when you were worried your child might not offer affection on her own?” the article asked. “If yes, you might want to reconsider the urge to do that in the future.”

The article went on to quote Girl Scouts’ developmental psychologist Dr. Andrea Bastiani Archibald who explained, “The notion of consent may seem very grown-up and like something that doesn’t pertain to children, but lessons girls learn when you’re young about setting physical boundaries and expecting them to be respected last a lifetime, and can influence how she feels about herself and her body as she get older.” – READ MORE