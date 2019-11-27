A new progressive media group is creating fake newspapers to try to undermine Trump in swing states

A progressive strategist admitted that her group is actively publishing fake online newspaper articles in order to undermine President Donald Trump in swing states.

Tara McGowan is the creator of a network of digital newspapers called Courier Newsroom. The operation will mimic local newspapers while planting left-wing messages in order to counter right-wing narratives.

“We live in a distributed, digital media environment,” McGowan said to Bloomberg News.

“There’s no regulations,” she claimed. “Misinformation not only runs rampant but is now being condoned by the most powerful social media platform in the world.”

The network has already launched newspapers in six swing states: Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The Courier Newsroom has $25 million in financial backing. – READ MORE